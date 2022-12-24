Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Live Game Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season.
The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) will seek to split their four-game homestand when they face the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday night.
St. Louis' loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday ended a four-game win streak.
When the two clubs last met, St. Louis ended Vegas' nine-game win streak earlier this season.
Here's how you can watch Friday's game:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Interference against Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo with the goal. Vegas leads 1-0.