Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) will seek to split their four-game homestand when they face the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday night.

St. Louis' loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday ended a four-game win streak.

When the two clubs last met, St. Louis ended Vegas' nine-game win streak earlier this season.

Here's how you can watch Friday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Interference against Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo with the goal. Vegas leads 1-0.