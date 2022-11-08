Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0) face another test in the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) as they look to move one step closer to sweeping their five-game road trip.

Toronto is currently riding a three-game win streak, including a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, whom Vegas is tied with at the top of the league.

A win on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena would make it eight-straight wins for Vegas.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

