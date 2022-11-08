Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to overcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0) face another test in the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) as they look to move one step closer to sweeping their five-game road trip.

Toronto is currently riding a three-game win streak, including a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, whom Vegas is tied with at the top of the league.

A win on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena would make it eight-straight wins for Vegas.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

View the video above to help recall how the last meeting between the two teams went down.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

USATSI_19295457_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19370923_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Embraced What He Was Given in Net For 2022-23 Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19332923_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Defenseman Zach Whitecloud Speaks on Team's Success

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres (4)
News

Bruce Cassidy Believes Golden Knights' Special Teams Have Improved

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19369310_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Québec Natives Shine in Win Over Montreal

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19370920_168390101_lowres
News

Jonathan Marchessault Becomes First to Reach 300 Points in VGK History

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333450_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Bruce Cassidy Impressed With Vegas' High-Scoring as of Late

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19369979_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Keep on Rolling, Defeat Montreal, 6-4

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17538507_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion