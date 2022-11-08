Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights will look to overcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season.
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0) face another test in the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) as they look to move one step closer to sweeping their five-game road trip.
Toronto is currently riding a three-game win streak, including a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, whom Vegas is tied with at the top of the league.
A win on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena would make it eight-straight wins for Vegas.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.
View the video above to help recall how the last meeting between the two teams went down.