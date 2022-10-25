Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back in the win column after a loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have one more chance to come away positive from their three-game homestand when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Each teams has a 4-2-0 record, with Toronto coming off a two-game win streak and Vegas entering the matchup after a tight loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Too many men on ice for Toronto.

SCORING UPDATE: 400th career goal for Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel on the power play. His first as a Golden Knight. 1-0, Vegas.

COACHING CHALLENGE: Goal is waved off after offsides is declared on Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas is back on the board. Nicolas Roy scores his first goal of the season. 1-0, Golden Knights.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Cassidy on What He Expects to See From Toronto Monday Night

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17491261_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19125704_168390101_lowres (2)
Gameday

Phil Kessel to Tie Iron Man Streak in Monday's Game Against Toronto

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy: Puck Management, Execution Two Big Factors in Loss to Colorado

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19283947_168390101_lowres
News

Missed Opportunities in the Third Caused Vegas to Come up Short in Loss

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19284925_168390101_lowres
News

Colorado's Dominance as NHL's Best Power-Play Team Too Much For Vegas

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Depth at Center Was One of the Reasons Bruce Cassidy Came to Vegas

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135810_168390101_lowres (2)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268456_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Second-Year Golden Knights Making an Impact

By Aidan Champion