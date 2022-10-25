Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back in the win column after a loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have one more chance to come away positive from their three-game homestand when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Each teams has a 4-2-0 record, with Toronto coming off a two-game win streak and Vegas entering the matchup after a tight loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Too many men on ice for Toronto.

SCORING UPDATE: 400th career goal for Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel on the power play. His first as a Golden Knight. 1-0, Vegas.

COACHING CHALLENGE: Goal is waved off after offsides is declared on Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas is back on the board. Nicolas Roy scores his first goal of the season. 1-0, Golden Knights.