Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-1) will be looking to bounce back from their overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they face the Vancouver Canucks (6-9-3) at Rogers Arena Monday.

Vancouver enters the matchup coming off a two-game win streak, including a 4-1 conquering of the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Rogers Arena

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Canucks forward Curtis Lazar with the goal.

CHALLENGE: An offside review is taking place.

NO GOAL: Canucks were declared offside. Game is still scoreless.

PENALTY: Interference against Vancouver forward J.T. Miller.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied, 0-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Vancouver forward Andrei Kuzmenko puts the Canucks on the board. 1-0, Vancouver.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone ties it up with a goal.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Vegas forward William Carrier with a goal less than a minute later. 2-1, Vegas.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 2-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #4: Canucks captain Bo Horvat ties it up with an early-period goal.

PENALTY: Vegas forward Jake Leschyshyn sits for hooking.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Vancouver defenseman Luke Schenn scores to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Canucks forward Elias Pettersson scores to extend Vancouver's lead to two goals.

SCORING UPDATE #7: Carrier with his second goal of the game. Vancouver leads, 4-3.

SCORING UPDATE #8: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith scores to even the game at 4-4.

SCORING UPDATE #9: Stone with his second goal of the period. Vegas leads, 5-4.

NO GOAL: A camera lens kicking on the ice should have led to a stoppage in play, goal is waved off.

SCORING UPDATE #9: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scores to give Vegas the 5-4 lead.

FINAL: Golden Knights win, 5-4.

The Vegas Golden Knights complete the third-period comeback, ending their two-game road trip with a 5-4 victory.