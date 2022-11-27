Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will see the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this week when they host their division rival Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will look for a bounce-back win when they host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night.

Their meeting last Monday was one of Vegas' most thrilling of the season so far, as the team came back from a two-goal third-period deficit to win 5-4.

You can refresh your memory on that contest by viewing the video above.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy sits for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Canucks forward Brock Boeser scores the power-play goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

PENALTY: Vancouver defenseman Kyle Burroughs heads to the box for hooking.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is penalized for hooking.

