Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes for the second meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-2) need to get one final win on this seven-game homestand for the sake of team morale before they head out for a six-game road trip.

Vegas will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday (25-17-6), a team that is fighting to get back to the postseason.

The Capitals come off a big shut-out win against the Arizona Coyotes and will be looking to get a streak going with a win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas won the last matchup between the two clubs in an overtime victory on Nov. 1.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez with the rebound for his first goal of the season.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy scores to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.