Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll, but a five-game road trip will test how long this team can keep its hot streak going.

Vegas' trip begins with a matchup against the Washington Capitals, a team the Golden Knights will always be tied to after falling to the franchise in the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Final in Vegas' inaugural season.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Capital One Arena

Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden sits for slashing.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Capitals forward Marcus Johansson puts Washington on the board with a power-play goal.

PENALTY: Minor against Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary for boarding, minor against Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault for roughing.

PENALTY: Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson for holding. 

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel ties the game with a power-play goal. Game is all even, 1-1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied at a goal apiece.

