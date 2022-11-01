Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Live Game Updates
The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll, but a five-game road trip will test how long this team can keep its hot streak going.
Vegas' trip begins with a matchup against the Washington Capitals, a team the Golden Knights will always be tied to after falling to the franchise in the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Final in Vegas' inaugural season.
Here's how you can watch:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Capital One Arena
Puck drop: 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden sits for slashing.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Capitals forward Marcus Johansson puts Washington on the board with a power-play goal.
PENALTY: Minor against Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary for boarding, minor against Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault for roughing.
PENALTY: Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson for holding.
SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel ties the game with a power-play goal. Game is all even, 1-1.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is tied at a goal apiece.