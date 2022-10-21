Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back on track when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, they have a chance to get back to their winning ways when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Jack Eichel finds the back of the net on the 3-on-1. Vegas leads, 1-0.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Forward Michael Amadio finds William Karlsson for the goal. Golden Knights lead, 2-0.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scores his first goal of the year. 3-0, Vegas.