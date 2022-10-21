Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back on track when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, they have a chance to get back to their winning ways when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Jack Eichel finds the back of the net on the 3-on-1. Vegas leads, 1-0.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Forward Michael Amadio finds William Karlsson for the goal. Golden Knights lead, 2-0.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scores his first goal of the year. 3-0, Vegas.

