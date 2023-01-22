Golden Knights to Face One of the All-Time Greats on Saturday

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on future Hall-of-Famer Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

It's always a treat when you get to square off against one of the greats, especially in the later stage of their career.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have that opportunity when they go up against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner scored his 800th career goal last month and has since become the second all-time leading goal-scorer in NHL history.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy gave some insight into his approach to limiting Ovechkin when he addressed the media ahead of Saturday's game.

"[On] the power play, we have a plan,"Cassidy said. "And most teams try to sit on him. He'll move from the elbow to backdoor. He doesn't move a lot of different areas than that. He'll rotate up every once in a while to shoot. So certainly what's going to happen when he goes to each of those spots because it usually goes through him first, then the bumper second. So the power play gives him juice. So that's one area. We've been pretty disciplined for the most part, so that area of the game is good.

"He's going to shoot from everywhere. So our approach with Ovie is shooting lanes. He will attack you on his off wing, get inside as well. But a lot of it is shot-based, so make sure you're stick-to-puck, stick-to-puck. Other guys on their team are more challenging one-on-one. He's less of that even though he has it in his game and will do it, but it's about shot volume, too. Understanding that it is going to the net when he's anywhere in a shooting position, so the other four guys on the ice have to be prepared to rebound pucks as well if we are fortunate enough to get a rebound, right?"

Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson had the privilege of playing with Ovechkin for four plus seasons in Washington, where the two defeated Vegas to win the 2017-18 Stanley Cup.

"[Ovechkin is] one of a kind," Stephenson said. "That's kind of the best way to put it. He still loves the game so much and has so much fun. Every time he scores -- I mean, he scored 800, but every time he scores, it's like he scored his first one. So yeah, just so much energy and positivity and just comedy that he brings."

Saturday's game is set to begin at 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. PST.

