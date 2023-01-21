Golden Knights Reminded of Capability Ahead of Capitals Game

The Vegas Golden Knights reviewed some games from earlier in the year ahead of their matchup with the Washington Capitals.

The Vegas Golden Knights were the best team in hockey at the start of the season when they won 13 of their first 15 games, which included a nine-game win streak.

At that time, it seemed that nobody could take down Vegas, especially when it had a full healthy lineup.

As the team now sits at second place in the Pacific Division after having lost three consecutive games at home, confidence can begin to dwindle.

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, that's the last thing he needs to happen to his team before it sets out to start a six-game road trip on Sunday.

The first-year Vegas coach changed up the team's pre-game agenda on Saturday in order to avoid that.

"We still have our special teams, our team pre-scout against Washington," Cassidy told the media ahead of the Golden Knights' Saturday night matchup against the Washington Capitals. "But today, we dialed in, we back went to -- we had clips from Winnipeg, Toronto, Washington earlier in the year, St. Louis. It was just different areas of our game that we were doing well at that [time] against certain teams that we wanted to remind guys how we're good when we're good, why we're good. That doesn't happen every game, right? When you're going well, you're typically quick recap, and here's what the other team has and let's go. You need less of that."

Vegas faced Washington once before this season when the Golden Knights came away with a 3-2 victory in overtime.

"A lot's happened between then, but they found their game recently," Cassidy said. "Different reasons for that. I think they've moved people in and out of the lineup, rewarded the people that are playing hard for them, and it's probably got their attention a little bit. And off they've gone. They've added [Nicklas] Backstrom, [Tom] Wilson, two mainstays in their lineup that are good hockey players, going to make them better once they get their legs under them. So it will be a tough challenge for us."

Game time for Saturday's contest is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.

