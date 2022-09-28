McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions

The Vegas Golden Knights are through a week of training camp already, and that means it's time for the first wave of roster transactions.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon revealed the names of 19 players who will be assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights and/or junior teams, the club confirmed Tuesday.

The following are those who have been assigned to the Silver Knights:

Forwards

Colt Conrad

Daniel D'Amato

Connor Ford

Patrick Guay

Marcus Kallionkieli

Kyle Marino

Lynden McCallum

Mason Primeau

Alex Swetlikoff

McCallum and Primeau each scored a goal in Game 2 of the Golden Knights' participation in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament. McCallum then scored another goal in the team's final game of the tournament.

Defensemen

Connor Corcoran

Peter DiLiberatore

Corcoran scored a goal in Vegas' second game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

Goaltenders

Jordan Papirny

Isaiah Saville

The following are those who have been assigned to their respective junior teams:

Forwards

Jordan Gustafson

Ben Hemmerling

Matyas Sapovaliv

The aforementioned forwards were all selected by Vegas in this year's NHL Draft.

Gustafson scored in the Golden Knights' opening game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament. He would earn an assist to Hemmerling, who scored a goal in Vegas' final outing in the tournament.

Defensemen

Artur Cholach

Joe Fleming

Goaltender

Jesper Vikman

Defenseman William Riedell was released from his NHL tryout agreement.

The Golden Knights are set to play their third preseason game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas will be looking to earn its first win of the preseason.

