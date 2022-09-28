McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights are through a week of training camp already, and that means it's time for the first wave of roster transactions.
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon revealed the names of 19 players who will be assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights and/or junior teams, the club confirmed Tuesday.
The following are those who have been assigned to the Silver Knights:
Forwards
Colt Conrad
Daniel D'Amato
Connor Ford
Patrick Guay
Marcus Kallionkieli
Kyle Marino
Lynden McCallum
Mason Primeau
Alex Swetlikoff
McCallum and Primeau each scored a goal in Game 2 of the Golden Knights' participation in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament. McCallum then scored another goal in the team's final game of the tournament.
Defensemen
Connor Corcoran
Peter DiLiberatore
Corcoran scored a goal in Vegas' second game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament.
Goaltenders
Jordan Papirny
Isaiah Saville
The following are those who have been assigned to their respective junior teams:
Forwards
Jordan Gustafson
Ben Hemmerling
Matyas Sapovaliv
The aforementioned forwards were all selected by Vegas in this year's NHL Draft.
Gustafson scored in the Golden Knights' opening game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament. He would earn an assist to Hemmerling, who scored a goal in Vegas' final outing in the tournament.
Defensemen
Artur Cholach
Joe Fleming
Goaltender
Jesper Vikman
Defenseman William Riedell was released from his NHL tryout agreement.
The Golden Knights are set to play their third preseason game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas will be looking to earn its first win of the preseason.
