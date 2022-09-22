Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon Gives Training Camp Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights 2022 training camp is underway.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon gave some important updates pertaining to camp in his Thursday morning press conference.

Update No. 1: Mark Stone, Brendan Brisson, and Peter DiLiberatore to start camp in non-contact jerseys

In regards to team captain Mark Stone, this news was already to be expected, as the forward is still in the final stage of recovery from his back surgery.

Stone is, however, expected to be available come opening night.

Forward Brendan Brisson had missed the final game of Vegas' participation in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Monday.

Update No. 2: Nolan Patrick, Robin Lehner, and Shea Weber to miss 2022-23 season.

The only news here that may come as somewhat of a surprise is the status of forward Nolan Patrick, and even then, rumors regarding the situation had been coming to light just before the start of camp.

Patrick scored two goals and five assists in his 25 games played for the Golden Knights last season.

Veteran defenseman Shea Weber was acquired by Vegas in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens back in June. The Golden Knights sent forward Evgenii Dadonov to Montreal in an attempt to free up cap space.

Update No. 3: Laurent Brossoit, Daniil Miromanov, Spencer Foo, and Jakub Demek to miss training camp:

Laurent Brossoit is still recovering from offseason surgery, and while he is expected to play this season, he will be sitting out of this year's training camp.

This all but confirms that the goaltending battle to start the 2022-23 season will come down to Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

Thompson made a number of starts for the Golden Knights last season, while Hill has starting experience throughout his past five years as an NHL goalie.

Update No. 4: Nicolas Hague is still a priority

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague still remains the only roster member due for a contract ahead of this season that has not received a deal.

While his camp has expressed that communication has been minimal, McCrimmon has made it clear that a deal is still at the top of the front office's agenda.

