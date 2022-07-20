Podcast: VGK Today Episode #3, Recapping the NHL Draft
Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.
This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important new Knights:
Per the Vegas Golden Knights:
2nd Round, Pick 48 Matyas Sapovaliv, Forward
Height: 6-3 Weight: 183 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Left Handed
3rd Round, Pick 79 Jordan Gustafson, Forward
Birthplace: Ardrossan, AB, CAN Height: 5-10 Weight: 178 pounds Age: 18 Shoots: Left
4th Round, Pick 128 Cameron Whitehead, Goaltender Birthplace: Orleans, ON, CAN
Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 pounds Age: 19 Catches: Left
5th Round, Pick 145 Patrick Guay, Forward Birthplace: Magog, QC, CAN
Height: 5-9 Weight: 169 pounds Age: 20 Shoots: Left
6th Round, Pick 177 Ben Hemmerling, Forward Birthplace: Sherwood Park, AB, CAN
Height: 5-10 Weight: 159 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Right
7th Round, Pick 209 Abram Wiebe, Defenseman Birthplace: Mission, BC, CAN
Height: 6-3 Weight: 194 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Left
VGK Today gave this draft class a high mark of an A-.
