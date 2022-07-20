Podcast:  VGK Today Episode #3, Recapping the NHL Draft

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important new Knights:

Per the Vegas Golden Knights:



2nd Round, Pick 48 Matyas Sapovaliv, Forward

Height: 6-3 Weight: 183 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Left Handed

3rd Round, Pick 79 Jordan Gustafson, Forward

Birthplace: Ardrossan, AB, CAN Height: 5-10 Weight: 178 pounds Age: 18 Shoots: Left

4th Round, Pick 128 Cameron Whitehead, Goaltender Birthplace: Orleans, ON, CAN

Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 pounds Age: 19 Catches: Left

5th Round, Pick 145 Patrick Guay, Forward Birthplace: Magog, QC, CAN

Height: 5-9 Weight: 169 pounds Age: 20 Shoots: Left

6th Round, Pick 177 Ben Hemmerling, Forward Birthplace: Sherwood Park, AB, CAN

Height: 5-10 Weight: 159 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Right

7th Round, Pick 209 Abram Wiebe, Defenseman Birthplace: Mission, BC, CAN

Height: 6-3 Weight: 194 lbs. Age: 18 Shoots: Left

VGK Today gave this draft class a high mark of an A-.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.