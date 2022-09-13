Biggest Questions Ahead of Golden Knights Training Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights are just over a week away from their 2022 training camp.

This will probably be the most crucial training camp Vegas has had as a franchise, as it looks to bounce back from its first-ever missing of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the most prominent questions that will have to be answered ahead of this season:

What approach will Bruce Cassidy take?

New Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy is entering the organization with a lot of pressure and high expectations being held against him.

This is a young franchise that is already quite familiar with making deep postseason runs, and it will not accept another step in the wrong direction.

Cassidy has said this offseason that he will take the necessary steps to introduce his players to how camp will be run, but then it will be off to the races.

The longtime NHL coach has also said he is open to changing up line combinations that have been traditional for the Golden Knights in the past, including the "Misfit Line."

So the question remains: who will be on the prominent first line? And how often could it fluctuate?

Only the latter will likely be answered by the end of camp, but the preseason should certainly give fans an idea of where Cassidy is at in regards to his combinations.

Who will be the No. 1 goalie?

This, of course, is the main question that Vegas faces ahead of camp.

Not long after it was announced Robin Lehner would miss the 2022-23 season, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Laurent Brossoit and the young Logan Thompson would be the two primary assets in net this season.

This changed the following week when Vegas traded for San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill.

With Brossoit likely to miss the start of the season due to surgery recovery, Thompson and Hill will be competing for the No. 1 job in camp.

Hill has the edge on Thompson in terms of experience, but Thompson stepped up throughout the second half of last season when he was called upon.

Where is Phil Kessel's place in all of this?

McCrimmon made it clear that the organization had its eyes on Kessel for a while, as it was focused on securing a veteran forward for the upcoming season.

While Kessel comes off a 52-point season with the Arizona Coyotes, he will be stepping into a different situation where he will have to serve as more of a role player and likely take a deduction in ice time.

Regardless, the addition of Kessel is only positive. His presence replaces some of the scoring void left behind by Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonav, he is a consistent, healthy veteran who has played in 982-straight games, and he brings winning experience with two Stanley Cup titles from his years with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But what will his role be? We should get a clearer idea throughout camp.

