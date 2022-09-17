Brisson Scores Two Goals in Golden Knights' First Game of Rookie Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson was exceptional in the rookie team's first game in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

The former University of Michigan forward notched two goals in the contest, including the go-ahead goal that gave Vegas the 3-2 victory.

"I mean it was kind of the first time skating in a game format since the last time I was at Henderson," Brisson said after the game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "So the first two periods, my legs were kind of heavy, I think some of the other guys' were too. But by the third, I felt good and back into game shape. I think tomorrow my body will feel a little better and so will all the other guys'. But it was a good first day, good first game to get the dub and yeah, it was fun getting back out on the ice."

Brisson said that getting to face competition in rookie camp gives him an advantage ahead of the team's main training camp.

"Three periods, 20 minutes, so going into camp, that's going to be huge I feel like because all the other guys will be just starting up when we got three games to start before them," Brisson said. "So I feel like that's probably the biggest thing for me and just feeling comfortable back out on the ice, learning the systems, the coaches' new systems."

Brisson said he was able to work a lot on his game this offseason, specifically when he met up with former college teammates.

"I was in Michigan a lot this summer and skating with a lot of high-end NHL players, also like my best friends like Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, [Trevor] Zegres, [Cole] Caufield, a bunch of other guys," Brisson said. "So watching those guys, you can take something from each and every one of them. But for me, I think just my skating and my pace, always moving my feet, and that was the biggest thing I worked on definitely this summer and my defensive game and just being ready at the pro level."

One of the main differences with the rookie tournament is that players are often very physical over the course of the games.

"I feel like guys are going to be running around a little bit more than usual," Brisson said. "I feel like the games are just less structured than what the real season actually is. Everyone's trying to earn a spot, so they've got to show what their best strengths are and some guys just, they're going to run around and you've got to keep your head up. I feel like that's also important: just making sure you're aware of everyone around you because there's not that much time and space out there, so just kind of creating that for yourself is probably a big key out here."

