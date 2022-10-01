Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights' 7-3 Loss to San Jose Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday in what was their poorest defensive performance of the preseason until this point.

To Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, the loss ultimately came down to "puck management."

"We were in trouble a lot," Cassidy told the media after the game. "Give them credit, they were on top of us. Young lineup. We knew that was kind of coming [with the forecheck], we didn't handle it well. So got to manage the puck. If you don't, then systems are almost irrelevant. Then it's a matter of scramble mode to get back into position when you don't execute, and a lot of those ended up in the back of our net because of that."

Cassidy had made the decision to change up the line combinations after the first period.

"We weren't good between the blue lines either," Cassidy said. "Some of our top guys were making plays that weren't there or trying to. So we just added a flavor of [a] more straight-line player maybe to fuel lines and try to build our game from there. Create some anxiety off the forecheck, get some pucks back, and then maybe that opens up some isolator. That was the thinking behind there.

"The second part of it is you're always in evaluation mode. I mean we're still looking at players, who may play well with whom, so there's a little bit of that that even if we were ahead, we might have done that."

Cassidy said decision-making will be a critical area in need of improvement going forward.

"I think some of our D that didn't handle the puck as well as they typically do know they messed up tonight or they need to be better, right?" Cassidy said. "So it's a little about the decision-making. With this type of forecheck, we got to learn [to] get past that part. What are the options against certain types of forechecks? ... So we've got to understand what our options are and have them happen naturally and quickly so that we can get moving up ice."

