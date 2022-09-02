Bruce Cassidy Prepares For Golden Knights' Training Camp

Training camp for the Vegas Golden Knights officially begins this month.

This year, players will have to get acclimated to the way new head coach Bruce Cassidy runs camp, but he is well prepared for how to get everyone on board.

"Early on there will be some longer days, which is expected when there's some new people coming in," Cassidy said in a one-on-one interview with Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas. "There will be a few new ideas, how we're going to play. So we'll introduce some video to support what we're teaching, get on the ice, and go to work on it."

Cassidy continued to detail the format of camp.

"We're going into it, we're going in right away," he said. "We have a plan on how we're going to play and it will be introduced every day. There's usually two sessions in terms of guys are on the ice, typically say an hour and a half, so there will be a split in the middle and you're doing some teaching before and while they're flooding the ice.

"We'll do, again, little video reminders of 'this is what it looks like, let's get on the ice and work through it' because you can watch video all day [and] talk about it, but until you live it and experience it, it's a little different style of play. So we will from Day 1 be after that, and I believe in the style of play we're going to play here."

Cassidy acknowledged that success will not happen overnight.

"Good teams typically build their game through the course of the year anyway," Cassidy said. "It doesn't all happen on opening night. It's a building blocks. That's what we're going to be. We're going to be no different. But in training camp I'm hopeful and the message will be: 'We need to get your attention right away so we can get locked in here and take care of the details' so the game will come a little easier for us when opening night and L.A. comes around."

Vegas' training camp is set to begin Sept. 21.

