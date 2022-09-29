Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy Saw Crucial Improvement in Golden Knights' Win

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their first preseason win in dominant fashion, besting the Colorado Avalanche, 7-1.

After two preseason games of failing to finish, the Vegas Golden Knights played a complete game in their 7-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. 

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had been looking to see more offensive production in the team's third preseason game, and it was certainly present.

"It's still early," Cassidy told the media after the victory. "Nice to see some offense tonight, guys get rewarded. [It] wasn't like this mass amount of shots one after the other, but we convert[ed] on some nice, quality chances. So I like the way we scored our goals for the most part. I think we got a lucky one at the end, but there was some second-effort, there was some puck pursuit that forced mistakes, and then there was some nice plays, right? So you put all those together. Filling lanes in the offensive zone. We didn't do enough of that the first two games. So some of the stuff we talked about, the spacing was better. So it's good to see. We've worked from our end to kind of now through the neutral zone and the offensive zone, got a little more rewarded tonight."

Cassidy said he thought his team did a better job of simply playing than thinking too much in the win.

"We were a little more just sort of planned," Cassidy said. "Training camp -- it's physical tests, right? You're in, you're against men, younger guys. There's not too many hockey players that go through the summer and they're battling all summer, right? It's more get your legs, stay in shape. Now the compete part comes in, and then you got the mental test, right? You got to [say], 'OK, we're not doing what I'm used to, we're doing something different.'  

"So there's more that goes into it than just showing up and competing, it's mentally being prepared to play the right way while you're competing. I think that gets overlooked at times. So we didn't want to overlook it when you're evaluating players. So now, hopefully you see more of just playing because we've been practicing it. It's going to take a while for some. Other guys get it quicker. So you have to give them credit because I do believe they bought into the defensive part, how we want to be structured, and hand off players, and be in our area."

Vegas will be back in action at T-Mobile Arena on Friday when they host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. PST.

Bruce Cassidy Saw Crucial Improvement in Golden Knights' Win

