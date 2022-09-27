Skip to main content

Cassidy Pleased With Golden Knights' Defense in First Preseason Games

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy feels the team's offense has been the liability in the first two preseason losses.

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their second-consecutive preseason game on Monday night, having lost a close 2-1 overtime contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game that he has been encouraged by his team's defense in the two games, particularly the play of his goaltenders, Michael Hutchinson, Jiri Patera, Logan Thompson, and Michael Hutchinson.

"Logan looked real solid tonight," Cassidy said. "There was one early -- I'm not sure, I'd have to go to the video -- it looked like a partial block where [we] got a glove on it, so he stayed with it."

Hill, despite giving up two goals, was key down the stretch in regulation, having made seven saves to force overtime.

"So they've all played a half a game," Cassidy said. "Hutch, last night [against] Colorado, I thought we were stingy, but still [on the] PK, controlled his rebounds. Patera: you look at that goal from the goal line, you don't think it's a good goal, but man, it's a tight window the guy squeezed it through there. So I think they've all been solid. I think defensively, we've been pretty good, it's the offensive side we want to keep building on."

While the offense requires improvement, there was a promising glimpse of a certain line in Monday's game that Golden Knights fans could be seeing more of this season.

Stellar distribution between forwards Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, and Phil Kessel ultimately led to Eichel finding the net to put Vegas on the board in the first.

"Good chemistry," Cassidy said of the line. "Obviously made a nice play on the first goal board battle, which I thought, when we were going well, we won our board battles. ... A new combination that certainly guys with high hockey IQ will get better and better on that. We'll build on the things they need to do if we happen to keep them together."

Vegas will be back home on Wednesday for Game 3 of its preseason play, a rematch against the Colorado Avalanche.

The game is set for 7 p.m. PST.

