Cassidy: Golden Knights Are Nowhere Near Their Potential

Good teams are never content, especially early in the season.

The Vegas Golden Knights won their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, but a lack of offensive production kept them from adding more to the scoreboard.

Vegas got off to a lackluster start in the first period, but was able to find somewhat of a groove in the second when forward Paul Cotter sent one between the pipes to give the Golden Knights their only goal on the night.

While defensively, the team held its own, Vegas was unable to execute on a number of opportunities to pad its lead.

"We didn't come out and play on our toes, which is disappointing," Cassidy told the media after the win. "My job [is] to prepare the team to play. I don't think we're anywhere near our potential. Players jobs are [to] prepare themselves to play, so they got to be ready to go as well. Try to take advantage of a scheduling situation where you got a team coming in late. We didn't do a good enough job with that.

"But our second period was better. We played the way we wanted to. We were able to take a lead. Couldn't extend it, unfortunately. That's something you also want to do. If you want to be a really good team, extend leads when you get the opportunity. We didn't get that done, but at the end of the day, we did win. That's not easy to do in this league, so we'll take that as a positive and just try to clean up some of the areas -- other areas that we weren't as good in."

The Golden Knights also went scoreless on their three power-play chances, an area that Cassidy said they can't afford to continue to struggle in going forward.

"I think in the third, you got an opportunity to put a team away, you got to generate more," Cassidy said. "We'll continue to work on that. That's an area that, timely scoring, we got in L.A. on the power play; we did not tonight. Didn't hurt us, but it might the next time."

