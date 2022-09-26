Cassidy's First Live-Game Evaluation of Vegas Limited By Penalties

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 1 of their 2022 preseason play, 3-1, against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights held strong for much of the contest, carrying a 1-0 lead into the third period.

A game riddled with penalties would ultimately catch up to Vegas, though, as Colorado's first two goals of the game came on consecutive power play chances early in the third.

Up until that point, the Golden Knights had killed six-straight power plays.

"It was certainly a special-teams scrimmage," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "So we're going to look at some areas we need to get better on the kill. I thought guys were willing to block shots, did a good job up ice for the neutral zone for the most part. Just some defending sticks, turn-backs to the puck, when to pressure, when not to, and we'll go through that. Some guys haven't done that much killing.

" ... Power play -- had a few looks, but didn't handle pressure, so again, something they haven't seen a lot of in camp. So we knew that. That ended up being a bigger part than we had hoped. You're trying to evaluate players for five-on-five as well, and we didn't get a whole lot of that tonight."

The Golden Knights were penalized nine times in the contest, compared to the Avalanche's five.

Cassidy said prior to the contest that one of the main things he would be looking for from his team was the compete.

"I thought it was good for the most part, then you start getting into penalty trouble and you maybe lose a bit of that edge, so we've got to be mindful of that as well," Cassidy said. "We could've been harder on pucks in certain areas. Between the blues, that's a big part of the game. I think in the NHL, if you're going to be in these close games, you got to learn to be hard on them, make good decisions with them, make the plays when there's an opportunity. So that part seemed good."

Vegas plays its first home preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PST on Monday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.