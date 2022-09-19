Coach Jamie Heward on Game 2 of Rookie Tournament

The Vegas Golden Knights rookie team may have dropped their second game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Saturday, but a 5-minute power play kill in overtime was perhaps the best sign of development the coaches could have seen.

"That's the first time I think in my career I've seen a full 5 minutes in overtime go to the power play," Henderson Silver Knights assistant coach Jamie Heward laughed after the game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "But after battling for 60 minutes and we gave up a two-goal lead, guys were a little bit kind of down about that, and to have a big kill was pretty impressive. It's just one of those things where there's really not a lot involved other than hard work and good positioning, so they did a great job and blocked a lot of shots, I can tell you that. Maybe need some ice bags."

A big part of the stop was the performance of goaltender Jesper Vikman, who saw his fair share of shots in the 5-4 loss.

"You think about a penalty kill at the end, and I know it's hard on the players, but I mean he doesn't get a chance to change right?" Heward said of the young goalie. "So I mean he's back and forth and up and down, and that's a long 5 minutes, so I think he played very well. Both goaltenders played very well in their games, and I thought he made some big saves when he had to towards the end to get it into overtime and then got it into the shootout. So good for him."

One of Vegas' goal contributors in Saturday's contest was forward Lynden McCallum, who played under Heward in Henderson for 20 games last season before he was sent to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

"He's taken what happened to him last year and had a good summer working out, come back -- same attitude," Heward said. "He's a great kid, he works hard. There's really no issues with that. And that was just a matter of, again, one more year older, one more year of experience. What's he taking away from it and how is he approaching it? I thought he played very well."

Heward is a former NHL defenseman.

