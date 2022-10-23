Colorado's Dominance as NHL's Best Power-Play Team Too Much For Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche held off a potential late-game comeback by the Vegas Golden Knights in their 3-2 win.

The Vegas Golden Knights didn't display a great performance in Saturday night's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, but nonetheless, they fought to the very end.

For the first time this season, Vegas found itself down 1-0 in the first period, facing an unfamiliar challenge of playing from behind.

The Avalanche goal was scored by forward Nathan MacKinnon on the team's first power-play opportunity of the night.

Colorado entered Saturday's matchup with the best power-play percentage in the league, a strength that was much evident in the Golden Knights' second loss.

In the final minute of the period, Vegas executed on a power-play chance of its own when forward Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The game was tied at a goal apiece heading into the first intermission.

Once again, Colorado took the lead with a power-play goal, this time from forward Evan Rodrigues, making it a 2-1 advantage for the Avalanche a little over 6 minutes into the period.

Vegas had an opportunity to capitalize on another power play, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

A holding penalty against MacKinnon with a second left in the period would carry over into the start of the third, but yet again, the Golden Knights could not execute.

They would get another chance just a few minutes later and even had a few good looks at the net, but again, came away with nothing.

Colorado then extended their lead to two goals when forward Valerie Nichushkin sent one in to put the score at 3-1.

The Golden Knights would not back down in front of their home crowd, though, as about 2 and a half minutes later, Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson earned his second goal of the season, bringing it back to just a one-goal game with nearly half a period to go.

Vegas continued to battle for one last goal to even the game, but it was to no avail, as it was handed its first home loss of the season.

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to town for the final contest of their three-game homestand on Monday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.