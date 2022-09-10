Skip to main content

Contract Talks Are 'Not Progressing' Between Vegas and Hague

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague and the organization are reportedly at a stalemate on contract negotiations.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague is the last contract eligible player this offseason.

Unfortunately for him and his camp, it seems the two parties are not close to reaching an agreement.

Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Vegas reported the following via Twitter on Friday:

"UPDATE: It does not sound like things are progressing at the moment between the Golden Knights and RFA Nic Hague re: a new contract."

Sapienza added, "I'm told there has been 'very little dialogue since early July.'"

The Golden Knights signed forwards Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Nicolas Roy, along with defenseman Brayden Pachal to contract extensions this summer.

Hague and the aforementioned players had been extended qualifying offers back in July.

Sapienza reported the following in a follow-up post:

"Hague is in Vegas, ready for the start of training camp on Sep. 21st, but his camp is 'getting concerned with the lack of communication.'"

He added, "It's my understanding if there is no deal reached by then, he will not report to VGK camp and train elsewhere."

Hague scored just four goals and 10 assists in 52 games for the Golden Knights last season, having averaged 18:40 minutes of ice time.

The 23-year-old defenseman has totaled 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points in his NHL career.

He was drafted by Vegas in the second round of the 2017 draft, the team's first year as a franchise.

The Golden Knights are still over the salary cap limit, so a deal that Hague would want might not be in the budget for the organization.

Vegas' training camp begins on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

