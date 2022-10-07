Fantasy Hockey Forward Projections For 2022-23 Golden Knights

The NHL season may be just days away, but it's not too late to begin drafting for fantasy hockey.

Some of the biggest sleepers in this year's draft are members of the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL.com released its fantasy hockey point total projections on Thursday.

Here is where the site projects some of the Golden Knights' leaders to end up this season:

Jack Eichel

NHL.com has Vegas forward Jack Eichel projected to score 84 fantasy points this season.

The star center recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in just 34 games played last year.

Mark Stone

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is projected by NHL.com to finish with 77 fantasy points this season.

He tallied nine goals and 21 assists in just 37 games played for Vegas in the 2021-22 season.

Jonathan Marchessault

NHL.com projects Jonathan Marchessault to post 61 fantasy points this season.

The forward totaled 30 goals and 36 assists for 66 points in 76 games last year.

Phil Kessel

NHL.com has faith that veteran forward Phil Kessel still has it in him to have another high-scoring season.

He is projected to put up 60 fantasy points this year.

Kessel registered eight goals and 44 assists for 52 points last season.

Chandler Stephenson

Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson is projected by NHL.com to post 55 fantasy points in the 2022-23 season.

He finished last season with 21 goals and 43 assists for 64 points.

Reilly Smith

NHL.com projects Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith to put up 54 fantasy points this season.

Smith recorded 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points in 56 games in the 2021-22 season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.