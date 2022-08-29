Forbes Calls Las Vegas the 'Best City For Sports Fans'

For decades, Las Vegas has been the sports betting mecca of the world.

Now, sports entertainment is as big as it has ever been in Sin City as it continues to add professional teams to its market.

With an NFL franchise, an NHL franchise, and a WNBA franchise, the city seems to be well on its way to eventually hosting a team for all five major sports.

All three teams have also found success in their league's since coming to Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights made a run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2016, and the Las Vegas Aces reached the WNBA Finals two seasons ago with their eyes currently focused on another visit.

Larry Olmsted, senior contributor for Forbes, named Las Vegas the "best city for sports fans" in an article from last Monday.

The writer acknowledged the other sports teams that are located in the Las Vegas area, such as the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL), the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A baseball), and the G-League Ignite.

Of Las Vegas, Olmsted wrote:

"Vegas is a city of constant reinvention, and the most recent iteration has occurred extremely quickly. Almost overnight, Vegas has become the nation’s top destination city for sports, which plays out in three distinct ways. All are successful because they combine spectator sports with the other unrivalled entertainment offerings, music, nightlife, gastronomy and action that has made Vegas one of the world’s favorite vacation destinations and sparked a string of recent tourism records."

Olmsted highlighted features such as the city's vacation-like atmosphere for opposing teams, its hosting of some of the world's biggest sporting events, and its reputation as the ultimate spot for sports gambling as the three main reasons Las Vegas is the best sports city.

Las Vegas will also be hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, which Olmsted wrote is anticipated to break the city's all-time record for event attendance.

The city is also set to host the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in 2024.

