Former Golden Knight Nick Suzuki Named Canadiens Captain

The Vegas Golden Knights took a lot of heat when the organization traded Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.

Now, the shame continues to follow the front office nearly two months after the event.

Former Golden Knight forward Nick Suzuki was named captain of the Montreal Canadiens, the club announced on Monday.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher will be his alternate captains.

Suzuki was Vegas' first-ever entry draft pick in franchise history, having been selected by the organization in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights traded Suzuki, former forward Tomas Tatar, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for Pacioretty in 2018.

While Pacioretty was a key contributor for Vegas' offense in his four seasons with the team, he ultimately was traded back in July for essentially nothing in an attempt to clear cap space.

Suzuki has been a valuable asset for Montreal in his three seasons played with the club.

The forward recorded back-to-back 41-point seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before tallying a career-high 61 points last season, which led the team by almost 20 points.

During his affiliation with the Golden Knights, Suzuki played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, having totaled 100 points as an alternate captain for the club in the 2017-18 season.

Suzuki, who will serve as the 31st captain in the history of the Canadiens' franchise, will now be the third-straight Montreal captain to have been -- or currently serve as -- a Golden Knight. Pacioretty and defenseman Shea Weber were the other two.

Suzuki, who is just 23 years old, is the youngest captain in franchise history.

"It's a true honor for me and a privilege," Suzuki said in his press conference on Monday. "This team is heading in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team."

Suzuki has totaled 143 points in his 209 games with the Canadiens.

His first game as captain is set to be against fellow Original Six team, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 12.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.