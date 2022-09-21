Hockey-Themed Bar to Open at M Resort in Honor of Silver Knights

Six years after the Vegas Golden Knights began play in the NHL, hockey continues to build as an attraction around the Las Vegas area.

Henderson Silver Knights partner M Resort is set to open a new bar on Oct. 5, the Knight Time Hockey Bar, per an article from FOX5 Las Vegas.

”We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with M Resort to bring the Knight Time Hockey Bar to life,” said Chase Jolesch, Henderson Silver Knights COO. “The team at M Resort did a fantastic job integrating the Silver Knights brand throughout the space, in addition to coming up with top-notch food and drink offerings. We know the community and our fans will enjoy it just as much as we do.”

Knight Time Hockey Bar's location will succeed the 32° Draft Bar.

“Our goal was to create an amazing sports bar experience for local hockey fans,” said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President and General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino.

The bar will feature Silver Knights games over the course of the season. A horn will sound for every Vegas Golden Knights or Silver Knights goal.

It will also feature a game room called The Penalty Box that will consist of arcade games and a pool table for guests.

The bar is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. PST.

M Resort opened in 2009 and is one of the youngest casinos in the valley. Located eight miles from The Strip, the hotel is the southernmost casino in the Las Vegas area.

