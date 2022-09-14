Jack Eichel is Ready For His First Golden Knights Training Camp

It's been a tough past couple of seasons for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel.

Eichel is still a young center with a lot of hockey ahead of him, but a lower-body injury in early 2021 and a neck disturbance that required surgery last season have held the 25-year-old back during a time that should be the pinnacle of his career.

The center caught up with Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless on Tuesday to discuss his first year with Vegas and where he hopes to go as the new season approaches.

"I don't know, it's tough to put a number on where I was," Eichel said. "At the end of the day, I was good enough to be playing, right? I think anybody who has been through a major surgery -- that was my first one -- you obviously fix the problem, the mechanical issue you fix it, but you don't just feel like yourself again. You compensate and there are a lot of things you need to unwind to get back to feeling like yourself. That takes a lot of time. You see it with guys who get surgery, they get back and they're not always themselves right away.

"I had a lot of time off, I was good enough to play, I felt good. I was confident, I wasn't putting myself in a bad position and I was just excited, I wanted to play, I wanted to get back. That was the fastest I possibly could have come back. But you don't just take a year off and then come back and things go right back to the way you were before. I feel good now."

Now, as 2022 training camp approaches, Eichel said he is finally feeling like he's near full health.

"I always say, I never think you're 100% when you're playing professional sports," Eichel said. "I think it's pretty tough to always be at 100%. There's always something you're dealing with, you're ailing. It's just the punishment from what we do to our bodies but I'm as close to 100% as I've been in a long time, I feel like myself for the first time in a while."

