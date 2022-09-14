Skip to main content

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #6 Big Props for Jack Eichel

Each week at VGK Today, we present to your our podcast taking you inside your beloved Vegas Golden Knights, and here is today's episode.

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important topics:

Jack Eichel wins big props from the NHL.

Is the criticism of the Vegas Golden Knights' leadership unwarranted?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel
News

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #6 Big Props for Jack Eichel

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_18006018_168390101_lowres
News

Jack Eichel is Ready For His First Golden Knights Training Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17520992_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Biggest Questions Ahead of Golden Knights Training Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18112522_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Jack Eichel Ranked 41st Best NHL Player by NHL Network

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17868184_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Phil Kessel Joins Morning Skate For Golden Knights

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17823312_168390101_lowres
News

Former Golden Knight Nick Suzuki Named Canadiens Captain

By Aidan Champion
Logan Thompson
News

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #5 the Loss of Robin Lehner

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_18090992_168390101_lowres
News

Potential First Lines For the Golden Knights: Part 2

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17892750_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Contract Talks Are 'Not Progressing' Between Vegas and Hague

By Aidan Champion