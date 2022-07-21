Joe Fleming to Sign With Golden Knights

Just under a week since the Vegas Golden Knights 2022 Development Camp concluded, it looks like the club is already looking to add a new prospect.

According to an article by Jeff Johnson of The Gazette, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Joe Fleming, a Golden Knights Development Camp invitee from Boston, Massachusetts, will be signing an entry level contract with Vegas.

Fleming, who scored 16 points for the RoughRiders last season, had been invited to multiple camps, but decided to go with Vegas' 2022 Development Camp.

"I just think Vegas, I've heard it's such a great organization, everyone's great here, and I like the warm weather, so I came out here," Fleming told the media on Saturday, the final day of Development Camp. "I think it's awesome being a guy from Boston; you don't usually go into the rinks in flip-flops often during the year, so I think it's pretty cool."

It was clear since the end of camp that Fleming had made quite the impression, as attendees spoke highly of the prospect throughout the week.

"I thought [Fleming] was awesome this week," said Golden Knights 2022 seventh-round pick Abram Wiebe when he spoke to the media on Saturday. "He's a solid player. He's big, he's physical, and he really gets under guys' skin, so I think that's one thing that's a positive towards his game. I thought, overall, he was awesome."

Fleming was also one of the names Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged as one of the main players who stood out to him in camp when he spoke to media members last Thursday. Cassidy praised the 19-year-old defenseman's physicality in his statement.

“Playing in Cedar Rapids was an awesome thing for me,” Fleming told The Gazette. “The city was awesome. It was definitely a hard decision. But my goal since I was a kid has been to play pro hockey.

“I can’t thank Cedar Rapids enough. Everyone. From the fans to my billet parents, it was so great. I wouldn’t have changed that experience for the world.”

The next chapter is sure to be an exciting one for the New England kid who will be packing his bags for the desert.

