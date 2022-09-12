Skip to main content

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #5 the Loss of Robin Lehner

Each week at VGK Today, we present to your our podcast taking you inside your beloved Vegas Golden Knights, and here is today's episode.

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important topics:

The loss of Goalie Robin Lehner, and how it impacts the Vegas Golden Knights.

Does the loss of Goalie Robin Lehner spell doom for the franchise?

Can Logan Thompson step up and fill the goalie space?

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter

