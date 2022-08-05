Looking at Each First-Year Golden Knight's 2021-22 Campaign: Part 1

While Vegas Golden Knights still have more than a handful of players from their inaugural year, the team saw plenty of new faces last season.

Here were four of the Golden Knights' newest additions in the 2021-22 season:

Jack Eichel

Eichel, of course, was Vegas' most significant acquisition of last season, and he has remained the team's most important addition since.

While Eichel did not appear in a game for the Golden Knights until the middle of February, he showed signs of what he can do for this team to get the franchise back to its winning ways.

The 25-year-old forward ended up totaling 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in just 34 games.

Two seasons prior, Eichel scored 78 points in just 68 games for Buffalo.

Brett Howden

Howden, a former New York Ranger, had a solid first season in Vegas.

The 24-year-old forward registered nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points, despite playing his career-low in minutes (10:39).

Howden unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury after taking a big hit in a game in late March.

Michael Amadio

Amadio was claimed off of waivers by the Golden Knights in late October of last season.

In his 53 games played with Vegas, the forward scored a career-best 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points, also a career-best.

Amadio also added 16 blocks, 39 hits, and 25 takeaways.

Ben Hutton

Hutton was also signed by Vegas in late October after playing four seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, one for the Los Angeles Kings, 34 games for the Anaheim Ducks, and four games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The veteran defenseman played in 58 contests for the Golden Knights last season, having tallied three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. He also added 72 blocks and 16 takeaways while averaging a career-low 15:28 minutes.

Nolan Patrick

Patrick played 25 games for the Golden Knights last season. In that span, he scored two goals and five assists while adding three blocks and 13 takeaways.

On April 12, the forward was placed on the long-term injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury.

