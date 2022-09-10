Skip to main content

Podcast:  VGK Today Episode #4 Expectations for Jack Eichel

Each week at VGK Today, we present to your our podcast taking you inside your beloved Vegas Golden Knights, and here is today's episode.

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important topics:

Jack Eichel and the expectations on him for the 2022-2023 season.

Breaking down the loss of Max Pacioretty.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Jack Eichel Mattias Janmark
