Skip to main content

Stone Expected to Practice on Day 1 of Golden Knights Training Camp

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is likely to practice this week, says coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Vegas Golden Knights officially start their training camp this week.

One of the most prominent questions that has been looming as of late this offseason is the camp status of Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

According to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy says the team captain is expected to participate in the first day of practice on Thursday.

“That’ll be dependent on the medical team and Mark, how he’s feeling,” Cassidy said at Monday's VGK charity golf tournament. “Right now he feels great. But they may put a little bit of a governor on him, so to speak.”

Gotz said Stone could be wearing a "non-contact jersey" in the early stages of camp.

The veteran forward had back surgery on May 19 after playing in just 37 games last season due to injury.

Stone tallied nine goals and 21 assists in 2021-22. It was the first time since just his second NHL season that he finished with less than 50 points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The captain led the Golden Knights in points just a season prior (2020-21) with 61.

Gotz also reported that Cassidy said Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit is not expected to practice at the start of training camp.

Brossoit underwent offseason hip surgery.

It would seem the battle for goalie No. 1 to start the season will be between Vegas goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

Camp is set to open on Wednesday, with players taking the ice on Thursday for practice. 

Vegas will take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in their first preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Denver.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone
Mark Stone
Laurent Brossoit
Laurent Brossoit
Adin Hill
Adin Hill

USATSI_18158431_168390101_lowres
News

Stone Expected to Practice on Day 1 of Golden Knights Training Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights End 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament With 4-3 Loss

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_2126231_168390101_lowres
News

Coach Jamie Heward on Game 2 of Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Jesper Vikman Remained Collected in OT of Rookie Tournament Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Mason Primeau Has Taken on a Leadership Role in Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights Blow 4-2 Lead, Lose in Shootout in Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_14086494_168390101_lowres
News

Silver Knights Assistant Coach Joel Ward on Game 1 of Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (7)
News

Isaiah Saville Displays Strong Outing in Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17666092_168390101_lowres
News

Brisson Scores Two Goals in Golden Knights' First Game of Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion