Stone Expected to Practice on Day 1 of Golden Knights Training Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights officially start their training camp this week.

One of the most prominent questions that has been looming as of late this offseason is the camp status of Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

According to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy says the team captain is expected to participate in the first day of practice on Thursday.

“That’ll be dependent on the medical team and Mark, how he’s feeling,” Cassidy said at Monday's VGK charity golf tournament. “Right now he feels great. But they may put a little bit of a governor on him, so to speak.”

Gotz said Stone could be wearing a "non-contact jersey" in the early stages of camp.

The veteran forward had back surgery on May 19 after playing in just 37 games last season due to injury.

Stone tallied nine goals and 21 assists in 2021-22. It was the first time since just his second NHL season that he finished with less than 50 points.

The captain led the Golden Knights in points just a season prior (2020-21) with 61.

Gotz also reported that Cassidy said Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit is not expected to practice at the start of training camp.

Brossoit underwent offseason hip surgery.

It would seem the battle for goalie No. 1 to start the season will be between Vegas goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

Camp is set to open on Wednesday, with players taking the ice on Thursday for practice.

Vegas will take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in their first preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Denver.

