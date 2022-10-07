Mark Stone on Golden Knights' Preseason Victory Over Kings

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is finding his groove just in time for the start of the regular season.

The forward scored two assists in the Golden Knights' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday night.

Stone told the media after the game that his body feels healthy.

"Especially with the travel, I was a little, obviously, nervous," Stone said. "This game last year was the first time that I kind of knew that I had problems, so I was a little nervous coming back. But felt great. It was great to get another full game in. Came out feeling great, so I'm excited going forward."

Stone felt he and his line had better chemistry in the win.

"It just looked like we were a little more in sync," he said. "[Chandler Stephenson] and I have played together for a while, so we hadn't played in five months, six months, so we were kind of getting the kinks out."

Stone said he was impressed with what he saw from Golden Knights defenseman Brett Howden on Thursday.

"He played well," Stone said. "Skates well. Good forechecker. Kind of does the dirty work, gets you pucks back, so yeah, it was a good little change. [Jonathan Marchessault] and [William Karlsson] got back together, they scored. We switched up, we scored. So it obviously worked."

The Golden Knights were able to execute on one of their three power-play opportunities in the victory.

"The first one was OK," Stone said. "Second one -- we kind of got out of our spots, but I thought we did a good job at adapting to that and just kind of playing hockey. And then the third one -- just getting pucks in the middle of the ice and making plays from there."

Vegas gave up two goals early but was able to rally to ultimately earn the win by a two-goal margin.

"We were pretty sluggish there for the first 10-odd minutes," Stone said. "It was a big goal from Smitty to get us, kind of get the lights going. The last 10 minutes of the first was OK. And then we kind of took over the second period. I thought we were really good for the first 17, 18 minutes and then they kind of had a couple shift to end. And at the end of the day, the goals we gave up in the third were just penalty trouble. Those are obviously fixable."

