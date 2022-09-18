Mason Primeau Has Taken on a Leadership Role in Rookie Camp

While rookie camp can be one of the first introductions into professional hockey, it can be experienced quite a few times for some players.

Henderson Silver Knights forward Mason Primeau is in his third rookie camp with the Vegas Golden Knights franchise.

The former fifth-round pick has stepped into somewhat of a mentorship role for new-comers.

"I think it's always important when you're an older guy and you've been through a tournament like this a few times to provide leadership, help the younger guys out because as a young guy, it's always tough to come into tournaments like this because you know the hockey's so good and there's obviously lots of pressure," Primeau said following Vegas' shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Saturday, via the Golden Knights Twitter. "So just trying to do my best to help guys out and be a shoulder to lean on."

Primeau and fellow Silver Knight teammate Lynden McCallum each scored goals in Vegas' 5-4 defeat on Saturday.

"Lynden's a good player, he's smart, in the right spot, creates shots, so obviously, it's always fun to play with him, and we were fortunate to connect on a couple," Primeau said.

The Golden Knights blew a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, ultimately allowing the Kings to send the game to overtime. While the loss was tough, Primea found positives in the loss, including a crucial power-play kill by Vegas in overtime.

"Unfortunately, we gave up two two-goal leads, so that's never good, but I thought the compete was great," Primeau said. "And especially coming off a 5-minute major, 4-on-3; that's not easy to do. And we got great goaltending as well."

While Primeau has competed in this tournament before, it means different things to different players who are playing for jobs. The forward wound up getting caught up in the chippiness of the competition, having partaken in a brawl early in the game.

"I think in tournaments like these, everyone's got something to prove and that's probably why it seems so intense at times," Primeau said. "It's fun hockey."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.