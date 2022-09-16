Podcast VGK Today Episode 7 the World Juniors

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important topics:

The world juniors are underway and we talk about the connections to the Vegas Golden Knights:

How good is Jakub Demek?

Golden Knights prospect Carl Lindbom, a goalie from Sweden.

Canadian defenseman Lukas Cormier

Star forward Matyas Sapovaliv of Czechia is the real deal.

