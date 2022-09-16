Skip to main content

Podcast VGK Today Episode 7 the World Juniors

Each week at VGK Today, we present to your our podcast taking you inside your beloved Vegas Golden Knights, and here is today's episode.

Henderson, Nev.-Each and every week editor and publisher of VGK Today Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor and publisher Aidan Champion gather to talk all things Vegas Golden Knights.

This week is no exception. In today's podcast they drill down on these important topics:

The world juniors are underway and we talk about the connections to the Vegas Golden Knights:

How good is Jakub Demek?

Golden Knights prospect Carl Lindbom, a goalie from Sweden.

Canadian defenseman Lukas Cormier

Star forward Matyas Sapovaliv of Czechia is the real deal.

  For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

