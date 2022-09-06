Amadio, Former Golden Knight Colin Miller Returned to Their Roots

Remembering where you come from is always important.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio and former Golden Knight defenseman visited their former team, the Soo Greyhounds, in Sault Ste. Marie to get on the ice with the OHL Club on Thursday, per an article by Brad Coccimiglio of SooToday.

“It’s always fun to come back out here and remember the days when I was here,” Miller said.

Miller, who currently serves as a defenseman for the Dallas Stars, was a captain for the Greyhounds during his days in the OHL.

“I just have some fun and loosen it up," Miller said. “It can be a stressful time for a lot of these guys coming to their first camp. It’s fun to joke around and have some fun with them but work hard.”

The two players were joined by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust, who has family that live in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Rust was open to giving the Greyhounds any advice they needed to succeed.

“Just work hard,” Rust said. “I know when I was that age, seeing the real intensity it needs and the drive and work ethic it needs and the details and all that to be successful, when I come out here, I try to bring that a little bit more. Maybe one of these kids is watching and can learn something. I try to be open and tell them they can ask me anything.”

Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis noted the importance of the example the NHL players set for his club.

“It’s big because you see the guys on TV and a couple of them signed new NHL contracts this summer and they’re vital parts of their team,” Raftis said. “You can see how they prepare. You walk into the room and the guys are working out and stretching out before they go on the ice.”

Raftis said the visit is beneficial for both parties.

“It’s cool for these guys,” Raftis said. “It shows you that part of how close you are to these players, but then how far away. It’s always good because they bring energy and they’re out there to work. They push our kids too. It’s a good experience on both ends.”

