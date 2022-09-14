Notable Prospects Golden Knights Will Face in Rookie Tournament

The Vegas Golden Knights 2022 rookie camp is officially here.

Wednesday and Thursday will consist of rookie practice, but Friday, Saturday, and Monday are the real deal, as the rookies will compete in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

Here are the best prospects the Golden Knights will be going up against in this year's tournament:

Quinton Byfield, forward, Los Angeles Kings

Byfield was the second-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old center played in 10 games for Los Angeles last season, registering five goals and five assists for 10 points. He also played in two of the Kings' postseason games.

Vegas will take on Los Angeles in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. PST.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes

Geekie, 18, was the 11th-overall pick of the this year's NHL Draft.

The center played in 63 games for the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL last season, having tallied 24 goals and 46 assists for a total of 70 points.

He is anticipated to play for the Ice again this season.

The Golden Knights will face Arizona in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Mason McTavish, forward, Anaheim Ducks

McTavish was the third-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. He appeared in just nine games for the Ducks last season, having scored two goals and an assist.

The 19-year-old center played in 24 games for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, with whom he totaled 40 points on the year.

McTavish also played five games for the OHL's Peterborough Petes and three games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Vegas will play Anaheim in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at 12:30 p.m. PST on Monday.

Pavel Mintyukov, defenseman, Ducks

Mintyukov, 18, was drafted by Anaheim with the 10th-overall pick of this year's draft.

The young defenseman totaled 62 points (17 goals and 45 assists) in his 67 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL last season.

Brandt Clarke, defenseman, Kings

Clarke was selected by the Kings with the eighth-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He served as captain of the Barrie Colts of the OHL last season. With Barrie, Clarke registered 11 goals and 48 assists for a total of 59 points in his 55 games played with the club.

