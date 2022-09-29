Paul Cotter Continues to Excel in Golden Knights' Preseason

Vegas Golden Knight forward Paul Cotter is on a tear.

The 19-year-old winger has proven through three preseason games that he has a very strong chance at solidifying himself as a full-time member of this Golden Knights roster.

Cotter scored his second goal of the preseason in Vegas' 7-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. He also added an assist.

"[With] more games, obviously you get more comfortable, so feels good when production happens," Cotter told the media following the victory. "It's a good sign. That's three games. Bruce [Cassidy] mentioned to me that after the first one he's like, 'All right, typically there would be 81 more.' So three out of the way and still got the rest of the season, hopefully, so lot more consistency to do."

Cotter has been able to produce well even while being placed with different line combinations over the preseason thus far.

"I think i've done pretty well," Cotter said. "Obviously everyone here is on the cusp of making an NHL team, so always playing with good players. I mean playing with [Keegan] Kolesar is great. Great guy in the corners, strong body. And obviously [Chandler] Stephenson's going Mach 10 all the time, so you give him the puck and it's pretty easy to just kind of find a spot to get open. But playing with those guys was a treat tonight."

Cotter appreciates the praise he has received from his teammates through the course of his preseason success.

"There's obviously young guys coming in all the time, so it's good to see younger guys have success, I'm sure," Cotter said. "I'm sure I'm going to be in those guys' shoes some day -- quicker than I'd like to think -- and there's going to be younger guys having success too. So it's a great feeling to get recognition by those guys, so just [going to] try to keep it up."

Cotter played seven games with the Golden Knights last season.

Vegas will look for its second win of the preseason on Friday night when it welcomes the San Jose Sharks to T-Mobile Arena.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.