Phil Kessel is the Veteran Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights Wanted

The Vegas Golden Knights have not made much noise regarding offseason additions this summer.

The signing of veteran forward Phil Kessel, however, could very well play a crucial role for a team that is looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season.

The club signed Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Wednesday.

The signing was a move that Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said has been in the making for some time.

"Over the course of the offseason, we've been looking to add a veteran forward," McCrimmon said in his virtual media availability on Thursday. "We've had conversations with Phil for a while now and really felt, from our perspective, it was a great fit and I think Phil ... felt the same. Phil's an established NHL veteran who's enjoyed great success. He's been consistently productive over his entire career. He's been a Stanley Cup champion on two occasions.

"He has a high-end skill set probably unique in some respects to the rest of our forwards, which is a little bit where the appeal was for us. He's got great power-play utility, has over his entire career. And I think he gives us really good NHL forward veteran player to put into the top-nine of our hockey club."

McCrimmon said he feels Kessel has a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2022-23 season.

[I] talked [to] a lot of people that have worked with him, people that have coached him, people that have played with him, people that have trained him and really felt that he was gonna add something to our group," McCrimmon said. "One of the things I like about Phil ... he really is motivated and I think feels a little bit like he's been forgotten in Arizona with the team struggling like it has.

"I believe he's got something to prove and that's a great mindset for a veteran player. I think you've seen in the past two or three years in particular the veteran players that have moved on and really shown those competitive juices and added to a team. So those are the things that, for me, I'm excited about Phil being that forward that we brought in."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.