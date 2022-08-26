Skip to main content

Phil Kessel is the Veteran Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights Wanted

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addressed the signing of Phil Kessel when he spoke with the media Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights have not made much noise regarding offseason additions this summer.

The signing of veteran forward Phil Kessel, however, could very well play a crucial role for a team that is looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season.

The club signed Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Wednesday.

The signing was a move that Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said has been in the making for some time. 

"Over the course of the offseason, we've been looking to add a veteran forward," McCrimmon said in his virtual media availability on Thursday. "We've had conversations with Phil for a while now and really felt, from our perspective, it was a great fit and I think Phil ... felt the same. Phil's an established NHL veteran who's enjoyed great success. He's been consistently productive over his entire career. He's been a Stanley Cup champion on two occasions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He has a high-end skill set probably unique in some respects to the rest of our forwards, which is a little bit where the appeal was for us. He's got great power-play utility, has over his entire career. And I think he gives us really good NHL forward veteran player to put into the top-nine of our hockey club."

McCrimmon said he feels Kessel has a chip on his shoulder heading into the 2022-23 season.

[I] talked [to] a lot of people that have worked with him, people that have coached him, people that have played with him, people that have trained him and really felt that he was gonna add something to our group," McCrimmon said. "One of the things I like about Phil ... he really is motivated and I think feels a little bit like he's been forgotten in Arizona with the team struggling like it has. 

"I believe he's got something to prove and that's a great mindset for a veteran player. I think you've seen in the past two or three years in particular the veteran players that have moved on and really shown those competitive juices and added to a team. So those are the things that, for me, I'm excited about Phil being that forward that we brought in."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Phil Kessel
Phil Kessel

USATSI_17868184_168390101_lowres
News

Phil Kessel is the Veteran Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights Wanted

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17919682_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights to Use Brossoit, Thompson as Primary Goalies

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_9341856_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Who Have Won a Stanley Cup Title

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17348986_168390101_lowres
News

Zach Whitecloud Speaks on His Indigenous Upbringing

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18112510_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Sign Phil Kessel to One-Year Contract

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17675581_168390101_lowres
News

One NHL Media Analyst Envisions Polar Extremes for Golden Knights

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17971013_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 1

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17323923_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 2

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18091903_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 3

By Aidan Champion