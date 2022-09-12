Phil Kessel Joins Morning Skate For Golden Knights

NHL veteran forward Phil Kessel is already settling in and eager to get to work for the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless, Kessel joined some of his new teammates in a morning skate on Monday.

Veterans like Kessel, who has seen 16 seasons in the NHL, may normally seek to prolong their summer break as long as possible.

This should come as positive news for the Golden Knights faithful, as it is clear Kessel has already pledged his loyalty to the franchise just over a week before training camp.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was signed by Vegas as a free agent last month after he had spent two seasons on a below-average Arizona Coyotes team.

Prior to his time in Arizona, Kessel was a key member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for four seasons, where he helped lead the franchise to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Kessel is on the brink of becoming the sole owner of the NHL "Ironman Streak." He is just eight games behind Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle for the all-time record of most consecutive regular season games played. The record currently stands at 989.

Vegas is Kessel's fifth stop in the NHL, as the veteran spent three seasons with the Boston Bruins, six with the Toronto Maple Leafs, four with Pittsbrugh, and two with Arizona.

He was drafted by Boston with the fifth-overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights training camp begins on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Rookies will take the ice for rookie camp starting this Wednesday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.