Potential First Lines For the Golden Knights: Part 2

The Vegas Golden Knights' forward group looks a bit different than how it did last season.

Former Golden Knights forwards Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov are now in new locations as a result of the franchise's need to clear cap space. Vegas was able to fill somewhat of the scoring void that the two forwards left when it added veteran forward Phil Kessel.

The team will also be returning star center Jack Eichel, who will have an opportunity to play his first full season with the club.

Many questions still face the Golden Knights ahead of training camp, and one of those is what the team's primary front line will look like come opening line.

Here is part 2 of the potential first line combinations:

Jonathan Marchessault-Jack Eichel-Phil Kessel

The only thing holding Kessel back from this first line is age, and even then, he was able to overcome with a 52-point campaign last season.

The veteran is a reliable, consistent option who has played in 982 consecutive NHL regular season games.

William Karlsson-Jack Eichel-Jonathan Marchessault

This was a line used seven times last season.

While that final third spot on the first line should go to either Mark Stone or Chandler Stephenson, Karlsson could certainly be in the mix as well.

Karlsson has been on an exponential decline since his career year in what was the Golden Knights' inaugural season, but there's no question he is still a solid contributor for the franchise.

The 29-year-old forward has valuable history with Marchessault, whom he has been associated with as part of the team's iconic "Misfit Line."

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy can't go wrong with putting the two on each side of Eichel.

Jonathan Marchessault-Jack Eichel-Nicolas Roy

Roy would be a solid third piece of the first line in the event that injuries return to nag Stone and Reilly Smith yet again.

Of course, that spot would then likely go to Stephenson, but Roy will be coming off a whole summer to build on what was an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

Jonathan Marchessault-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone

Eichel is most likely going to be the Golden Knights' starting center this season.

In the event the star forward finds difficulty finding a groove at the start of the season, a scoring trio of Marchessault, Stephenson, and Stone would certainly be a scary sight for opponents.

While this likely won't be a common first line, having either Marchessault or Stephenson as a second-line option at center is about as good as it gets in terms of depth.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.