Silver Knights Assistant Coach Joel Ward on Game 1 of Rookie Camp

The Vegas Golden Knights got off to a strong start in this year's Rookie Faceoff Tournament, having defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, on Friday.

The team is being led by Henderson Silver Knights coaches Jamie Heward, a former NHL defenseman, and Joel Ward, a former NHL forward.

"I thought the energy and the compete level was really good," Ward said after the game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "I mean to throw a bunch of players together in a one-day practice ... it's a tough challenge. But I thought the main thing was the energy was really good. Their compete and hunger just to get out there and play games again, you can see it in their eyes, so it was a fun hockey game."

A few of Vegas' scoring chances were made off of broken plays. Ward said the sloppiness was to be expected in the first game.

"You didn't think it was going to be crispy passing from back and forth on a first game," Ward said. "I think guys were trying to get their jitters out a little bit, and it's fortunate that we capitalized a little bit. Bris[son] scored a couple, which was nice, and Isaiah [Saville] played really well in that."

Ward said the main difference he has seen from players who attended rookie camp in the past is the confidence they have gained.

"You can see guys are holding on to pucks, and they're getting bigger and stronger. I mean you can tell. Some guys put on some weight and some solid strength that, over time, is really noticeable. So I mean that came with confidence, and they're just maturing and growing in the game in their own body, and you can see that they're developing. And that's what it's all about."

Ward said he thinks the prospects in rookie camp will have an advantage going into main camp.

"They're going to get into bumping and grinding -- I think a lot of guys are not doing that right now at home and [the prospects are] kind of getting a head start in just getting that body-to-body feel and getting that intensity going into camp," Ward said. "So after they finish here, then a couple days rest and they should be ready to go for main camp."

