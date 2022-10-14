Silver Knights Products, Thompson and Cotter, Shine in Home Opener

The players of the game in the Vegas Golden Knights' home opener on Thursday night just happened to be two players who were frequent contributors for the Henderson Silver Knights just two years ago.

Logan Thompson made his second-straight start in goal, while Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter moved up in the lineup to the third line.

Their performances were paramount in Vegas' victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, as Thompson earned his second-career shutout and Cotter scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy credited Henderson and its staff for the development of the two heroes of opening night at T-Mobile.

"It's tough, at first, when you come into the league as a new organization because you just don't have the foundation for that," Cassidy told the media after the game. "The picks take time. So maybe we'll see more of that now, going forward. I think there's some guys that showed well in Henderson that didn't make it. ... So good for them. Good for Manny [Viveiros]. He's got to feel good about his guys down there. Scouts and development people obviously love to see that. That's their role behind the scenes. I think everybody wants to see good, young players come up the pipeline. It pushes other people and keeps people honest."

Thompson saw a number of shots right off the bat, preparing him for what would be an aggressive Chicago offense the rest of the way.

"It was good to get in that early," Thompson said. "Seeing a couple shots early on helps the confidence and helps you feel the game. They had some weird bounces that led to some scoring chances for them, but luckily, I was able to keep the puck out tonight."

Cotter's goal may have ultimately made the difference, but the young forward believes scoring isn't even his strongest attribute.

"Obviously when production happens, it's rewarding, it's great," Cotter said. "It's a good feeling, especially [now that] the first one's one of the way, but I got to stick to my game. My game's not always scoring -- first goal for sure. It's staying physical, making sure I win my board battles, creating energy for the guys. And when production comes, it's kind of a bonus."

Vegas will look to keep its hot start going when it faces the Seattle Kraken on the road Saturday night.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.