Takeaways From Golden Knights' Preseason So Far: Part 1

The Vegas Golden Knights have now passed the halfway point of their preseason, having played four of their seven contests.

There has been plenty of good to take away from the first part of Vegas' preseason, but there still remains much that needs to be cleaned up before the regular season begins.

Here is the first part of my series of biggest takeaways from the preseason thus far:

Logan Thompson needs to be goalie No. 1

While there is still a lot of preseason left to play, I don't see a better option to start the season in goal for the Golden Knights than Logan Thompson.

Thompson already showed glimpses of what he can bring to the table when he stepped in for Robin Lehner last season in what was his first full year as a member of the roster.

Heading into camp, the goalie battle was primarily set between Thompson, Adin Hill, and Michael Hutchinson.

Now that Hutchinson has been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights, the competition has come down to Hill and Thompson. Through just four preseason games, though, Thompson is running away with it.

The young goaltender did not give up a goal during his time in net in Vegas' preseason loss to the Los Angeles Kings and allowed just one in the team's victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Hill, on the other hand, also took the ice in that game against Los Angeles, yet gave up the two goals that would cost Vegas the game.

Then, of course, the veteran goalie allowed seven goals in the Golden Knights' 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

This performance -- in my eyes -- sealed the deal for Thompson's case to start as the team's No. 1 goaltender this season.

He has proven before he can be reliable when called upon, and during a crucial point where he knows he is in the midst of a vital clash for that primary spot, he has seized the opportunity, unlike Hill.

Again, it is early, but it feels as though Thompson has proven all he needs to. The pressure is now on Hill, and how he responds should be the sole determiner for this position if it is to remain up for grabs going forward.

