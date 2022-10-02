Takeaways From Golden Knights' Preseason So Far: Part 2

The Vegas Golden Knights have now passed the halfway point of their preseason, having played four of their seven contests.

There has been plenty of good to take away from the first part of Vegas' preseason, but there still remains much that needs to be cleaned up before the regular season begins.

Here is the second part of my series of biggest takeaways from the preseason thus far:

Vegas lacks production on the power play

The good thing about this concern is that there is still plenty of preseason for the Golden Knights to fix it.

Up until this point, though, Vegas' inability to capitalize on the power play has been a major liability in its first four preseason contests, especially the losses.

The Golden Knights have scored on just two of their 14 power plays this preseason.

The team scored one on five chances in Game 1, went 0-for-4 in Game 2, went 0-for-2 in Game 3, and scored once in three tries in Game 4 on Friday night.

While Coach Bruce Cassidy did just recently start placing an emphasis on power-play practice in training camp as the roster has dwindled down, this is certainly not an area Vegas wants to have as a weakness if it hopes to return to the postseason.

The Golden Knights were in the bottom of the pack when it came to power-play execution last season, as Vegas finished with the 25th-worst power-play percentage at 18.4%.

Fortunately, it is quite early, and players are still adjusting to Cassidy's new system.

The purpose of the preseason is to evaluate and fix these problems early on. Vegas has three more opportunities to try to do so before the games start to count.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.