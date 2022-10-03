Takeaways From Golden Knights' Preseason So Far: Part 3

The Vegas Golden Knights have now passed the halfway point of their preseason, having played four of their seven contests.

There has been plenty of good to take away from the first part of Vegas' preseason, but there still remains much that needs to be cleaned up before the regular season begins.

Here is the third part of my series of biggest takeaways from Vegas' preseason so far:

Paul Cotter needs a prominent role within the Golden Knights' offense this season

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter has done as much as the team could ask from him so far this preseason.

The 19-year-old forward from Canton, Michigan has spent the last two seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights, a tenure that could very well now be in the rear view mirror.

Cotter played seven games with the Golden Knights last season, his first taste of NHL competition.

He has proven in Vegas' first four preseason games now that he belongs with the big club full time, having scored two goals thus far.

Not only is Cotter finding the net against quality NHL players, but he's doing so while being thrown into different line combinations, proving that he can find chemistry no matter who he's on the ice with.

The prospect scored the Golden Knights' lone goal in their first preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche. He would then score a goal and an assist in Vegas' 7-1 victory over Colorado last Wednesday.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has shown high praise for Cotter and has played him in all four games until this point.

It appears that Cotter's time has come to play an integral role on this roster.

What remains to now be seen is his consistency, but that, of course, will come with time.

Cotter scored 34 points in his 59 games with Henderson last season and two points during his stint with Vegas.

The Golden Knights continue their preseason action with a home game against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday.

The contest will be their last game at T-Mobile Arena this preseason.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.