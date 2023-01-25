Cassidy Felt VGK Played Responsibly at Full Strength Against NJ

Some losses, of course, are worse than others.

The Vegas Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday was one the team could walk away from with confidence that it took one of the Eastern Conference's best teams the distance on the road without some of its star players.

"I thought we played a pretty responsible hockey game tonight, and guys were trying to play the right way," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the loss. "And unfortunately, two went in off our own guys in the net. And we weren't able to overcome that."

What stung the most about Tuesday's loss, though, was the fact that Vegas was nearly a minute away from stealing the win before allowing two goals (one in the third period and one in overtime) on extra-man advantages for New Jersey.

"Five-on-five, yeah, we did a lot of what we asked, we got above," Cassidy said. "In the first period, they had a lot of speed. ... [Jack] Hughes coming through the middle, [Nico] Hischier. We did a much better job the rest of the game getting over top of that. What let us down tonight was probably our power play. We didn't generate nearly enough in terms of extending the lead, especially in the third period there. Second period, not enough, right? Guys that have been on it all year. And we've got to find a way to generate more on that. That's where I think we could have grabbed another goal for a little comfort, but at the end of the day, I did like our five-on-five, and our checking game was very good."

The Golden Knights will play the third of their six-game road trip on Friday when they take on the New York Rangers before turning around Saturday to face the New York Islanders.

Friday's contest is set for 4 p.m. PST, with Saturday's beginning around 4:30 p.m. PST.

